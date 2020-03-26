Crawley multi-storey car park is free for NHS staff

NHS staff, volunteers and social care staff can now park for free in one of Crawley Borough Council’s town centre car parks.

There will be no charge at Orchard Street multi-storey – less than five minutes from Crawley Hospital – for the foreseeable future.

Leader Peter Lamb said: “Nobody who is working tirelessly to help those people who are most in need – whether they work in the NHS or social care or are volunteering – should be paying parking charges.

“This is the right thing to do in this time of crisis.”

To sign up for free parking, staff and volunteers should email parking.services@crawley.gov.uk from their work email address with their name, vehicle registration number, telephone number, and the organisation they work for.

Anyone who only has a personal email address should also provide a copy of their identification badge (preferably photo ID) or volunteer identification.

Mr Lamb will be online this evening (Thursday March 26) from 5-6pm, holding his first Twitter coronavirus Q&A. Follow @crawleybc and use #CBCcoronavirus when you tweet your questions.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

