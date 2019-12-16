Crawley MP ‘truly humbled’ to be re-elected

Brexit, support for schools and more funding for the NHS will be on Henry Smith’s ‘to do’ list when he returns to Parliament next week.

Mr Smith said he was ‘truly humbled and honoured’ to be elected as MP for Crawley for the fourth time and pledged to represent everyone in the town, not just those who voted for him.

He said: “As I’ve done for the last nine-and-a half years, I’ll continue to put the interests of Crawley and our United Kingdom first in the House of Commons.

“The issues raised by local residents with me on the campaign trail – support for our schools, more funding for our NHS, and, yes, getting Brexit done – will be just a few of the causes I’ll continue to pursue.

“For the fourth time in four years, the people have spoken in favour of the UK leaving the European Union.

“Our town and the whole country have given the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, a further mandate to deliver the people’s Brexit.”

Mr Smith, who has been the town’s MP since 2010, held off a challenge from Labour’s Peter Lamb, taking the seat by 27,040 votes to 18,680.

The result saw him secure a huge increase in his majority, which soared from 2,459 to 8,360.

Though defeated, Mr Lamb, who is leader of Crawley Borough Council, had no intention of abandoning Labour’s fight to take back control of the town.

He said the result was ‘disappointing’ and added: “Ultimately I tend to take the attitude that you’re only beaten when you refuse to get back up and go at it again.

“I’ll be seeking nomination next time round and I believe that Crawley will benefit from having a Labour government and focussing on the public services that we currently know are failing in this town.”

Mr Smith, who twice lost to Labour’s Laura Moffatt, in 2001 and 2005 – the latter by only 37 votes – knew how Mr Lamb was feeling.

He said: “I’ve been on the losing side of parliamentary elections in Crawley in the past; my commiserations and thanks to my three opponents during this campaign.”

He added: “Next week I’ll be back in Westminster – to get Brexit done and to deliver on Crawley’s priorities.”

Result:

Iain Dickson (Green) – 1,451

Peter Lamb (Labour) – 18,680

Henry Smith (Conservative) – 27,040

Khalil Yousuf (Lib Dem) – 2,728

Turnout – 68 per cent

Spoiled ballot papers – 194

Majority – 8,360