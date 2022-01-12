Crawley MP reacts to latest alleged Downing Street lockdown party

Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations of parties held at Downing Street in 2020 while the rest of the country was in lockdown (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, ITV published an email showing staff were invited for drinks in the Number 10 garden as the rest of the country was in lockdown observing strict rules on social gatherings.

It is alleged the Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie Johnson, was in attendance.

The revelations are the latest in a string of alleged gatherings in Downing Street and other government departments back in 2020.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently investigating whether any of the alleged parties were in breach of the rules.

Asked if he had full confidence in Mr Johnson, Crawley MP Henry Smith said: “I am concerned to read reports that an event took place in Downing Street which was not work-related at a time when Crawley residents and our families were adhering to Covid-19 restrictions

“I note that the Metropolitan Police are quoted as saying that it ‘is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office’.

“This is in addition to the investigation currently being undertaken by the senior civil servant Sue Gray, which will also include 15th May and 20th May 2020.

“What I want to see is clarity from the Government over what is reported to have taken place and a conclusion to any and all investigations as fully and as swiftly as possible.