Crawley Down industrial estate expansion approved

The outline application for Barns Court and Friday Farm was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 16).

Currently, the estate, on Turners Hill Road, has 3,243 sqm of floor space – which can now increase to 9,840 sqm.

Applicant The Turvey Corporation also plans to make improvements to the Duke’s Head roundabout, adding extra lanes to the southern arm, leading to and from the industrial estate, and one to the northern arm.

The planning approval was third time lucky for the site.

Previous applications to build 167 homes there were refused twice – once in 2016 and once in 2018 – with both also being dismissed on appeal.

The council received only a handful of objections to the latest plans, with concerns including the increase of traffic to the roundabout and a ‘a long standing safety issue’ with vehicles ignoring signs to only turn left when leaving the site.

The application, though, included work to improve the entrance, ensuring drivers knew which way to turn.

The plans were approved by eight votes to one, with Rex Whittaker (Con, East Grinstead – Imberhorne) describing them as ‘well thought through and well planned’.

He added: “Our district plan provides lots of housing but we need to provide jobs – this site will definitely increase employment opportunities.”

The application will also see a bungalow on Friday Farm replaced and improvements to a public right of way which runs through the site to Copthorne Common Road.