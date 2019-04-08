Crawley county council by-election for Northgate and West Green

A county council by-election for Northgate and West Green will be held on the same day as Crawley Borough Council elections next month.

A change in incumbent Sue Mullins’ personal circumstances made it difficult for her to continue as a county councillor given the significant travelling required from Crawley to Chichester.

She therefore decided to step down as a West Sussex county councillor, but is standing as a Labour candidate in the CBC elections due to be held on Thursday May 2.

A by-election for the WSCC Northgate and West Green division will be held on the same day.

The candidates are: David Anderson (Liberal Democrats), Richard Kail (Green Party), Karen Sudan (Labour) and Jan Tarrant (Conservatives).

For more information visit the county council’s website.

You have until Friday April 12 to register to vote. Visit the Government’s website.