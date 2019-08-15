Crawley by-election date for vacant council seats revealed

By-elections for Crawley council seats are set to be held in late September.

Conservative Charles Petts passed away aged just 52 back in July.

This left a vacancies for both the Tilgate ward at Crawley Borough Council and the Three Bridges division at West Sussex County Council.

By-elections for both seats will be held on Thursday September 26.

The counts will be held that evening with results expected in the early hours on Friday morning.

For more information visit the borough council’s website.