Permission to transform the shelter, which sits opposite the Marine Parade and West Buildings junction in Worthing, into a two-storey French restaurant was granted in November, 2019.

However, ‘due to the impacts of the pandemic on the hospitality industry’ owner Nextcolour Ltd says it wants to house two different restaurants on the site instead of one.

The developer has now ‘pre-let’ the site to chains The Lounges and Hub Box, which will share the building.

The seafront in shelter in Worthing is set to become home to two new restaurants. Picture: Google

It is believed that previous bidder Bistrot Pierre has pulled out and the French chain’s branding has also been removed from building designs.

Last night (August 25), Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee gave permission for the amended plans to go ahead subject to more details being provided in the future.

This was despite council officers’ recommendation to refuse the application. Officers said this was because the building is located in a conservation area which could be affected if the building is allowed to increase in size.

Officers explained: “The key issue is whether the revised design is acceptable given the prominent location of the building in the conservation area and its relationship with heritage assets.”

Susan Belton, chair of the Worthing Society, voiced similar concerns about the increased size of the premises during the meeting.

She said: “This application seeks significant changes to the use and appearance of the building and would set a precedent in a conservation area.

“Although there are some improvements, in our view a decision of this importance should not be made in a hurry- There should be a full planning application and consultation.”

Geraint John, of Geraint John Planning Ltd, spoke in favour of the application.

He explained: “The additional unit is a key requirement in terms of the scheme’s viability. The applicant has worked, and continues to work, with officers to provide a design which is acceptable in every respect.

“The property will much improve the visitor offer and will provide 80 jobs in peak season.”

Mr John explained that the size of the venue will need to increase to allow for social distancing as well as two kitchen and food preparation areas instead of the one originally planned.

The Worthing Society had previously expressed concerns that the number of covers was not included in the new plans but Mr John said this would not be ‘materially different’.

Further detailed plans were submitted ‘at the last minute’ by the applicant but councillor Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) said the committee had not had a chance to ‘fully digest them’.

She said: “It is concerning that we have only seen the plans in the last 24 hours and as a committee we have had no opportunity to fully digest them.

“We need to see the detail of it before it is approved.”

Ms Silman tabled a motion to delay the decision but the committee did not accept this and chose to grant approval to the new plans.

Kevin Jenkins (Con, Gaisford) said: “These amended plans responded to our officers seeking to improve the design.

“We are just looking at a subdivision into two [restaurants] instead of one and we have got to support the developer to bring this forward.

“With the developments over the last 18 months it would have been very easy to walk away and not bring this forward.”