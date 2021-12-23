Award-winning contractors, Blakedown Landscapes, said they 'cannot wait to get boots on the ground' ahead of the Brooklands Park project.

Works are due to commence on January 24 and are expected to last for 'most of next year', according to Worthing Borough Council.

This is the second part of the £3million Brooklands Park project, which began two years ago when the lake and stream were subject of extensive restoration work with silt removed, free-flowing water channels created and windmill oxygenators installed 'so wildlife could flourish'.

A council spokesperson said: "At the heart of Worthing Borough Council’s restoration scheme will be a new lakeside café made of sustainable wooden materials which will blend into the natural environment of the park and boast fully modernised kitchen facilities, indoor seating and outdoor meeting spaces for visitors, plus a new Changing Places accessible toilet.

"The project will also include an adventure play area, outdoor space for events such as football and frisbee complete with seating, contemplative garden with sensory plants, pathways, fitness trails, as well as space to hold community and environmental activities."

However, the developers remain excited.

Chris Wellbelove, director at Blakedown, said: “Blakedown Landscapes are very pleased to be part of the team delivering the scheme at Brooklands Park.

"We realise the value of the park to the local community and are excited to transform it into an inclusive public park promoting health and wellbeing.”

Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council's executive member for digital and environmental services, said the plans are 'absolutely fantastic', adding: "It will be totally worth it when completed as it will restore and develop this beautiful area of land that will benefit the whole community, as well as visitors.

"While there will be lots to do for all ages, the project very much has the environment and the natural habitat at the forefront of all the plans.”

Blakedown Landscapes specialise in landscaping, environmental improvements, public park restorations, grounds maintenance and play area construction.

The contractor has worked on a range of projects across the south east, including London’s Natural History Museum, Crossrail Place, in West India Quay and Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens.

The work at Brooklands is set to be completed in phases, which will require some sections of the park to be temporarily closed.

The council said a detailed plan, showing which areas will be unavailable and when, will be released in the new year.

Among the new features for Brooklands Park will be; a sustainable cafe close to the lake; an adventure play area to house 30 pieces of equipment, two of which are climbing frames more than four metres high; an outdoor space for multi use events such as frisbee, football or other activities surrounded by seating; a contemplative garden bordering the Teville Stream with new sensory planting; a new accessible pathway circumnavigating the lake with seating areas and shelters; a 1.55 miles (2.5km) fitness trail around the park and a new fully accessible Changing Places toilet.

A number of glades will be built on the old golf course, including; a community garden; play and build; nature; wind and winter; discrete areas, sheltered by planting allowing for different community activities including food growing; seed sowing; play dens; bug hotels and bird boxes.