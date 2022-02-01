Spate of graffiti in Littlehampton - 'Lowest of the low'

Littlehampton town and Arun district councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper has been proactive in dealing with the issue, which was reported in Elm Grove Road, Parkside Avenue and Middle Mead among other places.

"Littlehampton has always been very fortunate," he said. "For some time now, we've not had a huge graffiti problem.

"Every so often, you get a little bit appear but the [councils'] teams are very good and quick at dealing with it.

"Unfortunately, it seems that someone went round and done a lot of it on lamp posts, businesses, private and public property, bins, walls, fences and sadly even on trees, which really shows how low they are.

"It's not proper graffiti, it's tagging, which I'd say is the lowest of the low. "

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said graffiti is 'something we don't want' in Littlehampton, adding: "We have got a lovely town and we don't want it ruined with mindless vandalism."

The councillor said the problem with graffiti, if it is not quickly removed, is that it encourages others to follow suit and the area can quickly 'go down hill'.

Littlehampton Town Council issued this advice on reporting crime and anti-social behaviour

He added: "I'm just trying to get the message out asking people to keep on top of it. That's what will deter people from doing it.

"I've put pressure on because there's so much of it.

"It's positive that the council has acted quickly but it's just so sad that people go round and do this. I don't understand what they get from it."

In a post on Facebook, Mr Blanchard-Cooper thanked residents who have reported the issue. He said he has met with some of these people to 'see the extent of this issue'.

He wrote: "I have contacted the anti-social behaviour team at Arun District Council, the team at Littlehampton Town Council and police inspector Carter to ask that they pay attention to this area particularly when it is darker and to remind stores who sell spray paint to check for I.D."

David Chace, chairman of Littlehampton Town Council’s property and personnel, said the council 'shares the public’s concern' about the spike in reports of this type of behaviour which is 'both anti-social and unpleasant'.

"We rely on the public to report it when they see it via Arun District Council’s website in the first instance but may also inform us when making reports," he said.

"We will look to remove graffiti on public facing property and where it is offensive seek to do this within one working day.

"One exception to this is on Arun District Council land where they have their own contractual arrangements, although do commission us from time to time.”

Arun District Council said it was 'aware of the graffiti that has happened' and urged members of the public to report information to police online or by calling 101.

A spokesperson added: "This will help identify patterns as to when these acts of criminal damage are carried out."