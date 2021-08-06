Selsey play area closed due to 'unsafe branches'
A children's playground in Selsey will be closed this weekend as a safety precaution.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:13 pm
Selsey Town Council said the fenced-in play area at East Beach has been temporarily closed due to unsafe branches.
In an 'urgent notice', which warned people not to enter the area, the council said it was caused by the 'inclement weather on the nearby tree'.
A spokesperson added: "Selsey Town Council are working to rectify the situation but the closure notices will remain in place over the weekend."