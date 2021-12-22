Plans for extra storey and four new flats above four shops in Crawley given prior approval
Crawley Borough Council has received a prior approval notification of plans to add an extra storey above four shops in The Boulevard.
The plans, from Mountley Limited, would see a third floor of four flats built above numbers 24-30.
Under the government’s permitted development rights scheme, no planning permission is needed for such a change.
The prior approval notification is there to make sure the change would be suitable and that the council has no valid concerns to halt the process.
A similar prior approval notification from the same applicant was refused in January after the council raised concerns about plans to add an extra floor above numbers 22-32 The Boulevard.
To view the latest application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0841/CND.
Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service