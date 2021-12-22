The plans, from Mountley Limited, would see a third floor of four flats built above numbers 24-30.

Under the government’s permitted development rights scheme, no planning permission is needed for such a change.

The prior approval notification is there to make sure the change would be suitable and that the council has no valid concerns to halt the process.

A similar prior approval notification from the same applicant was refused in January after the council raised concerns about plans to add an extra floor above numbers 22-32 The Boulevard.

To view the latest application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0841/CND.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service