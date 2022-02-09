Plans for discretionary £150 Council Tax discount for vulnerable Crawley residents

Last year, the government provided councils with Council Tax Hardship Funding, which was intended to give each working age household claiming Council Tax Reduction up to an additional £150 discount on their Council Tax bill.

Now, working with West Sussex County Council, an opportunity has arisen to replicate the additional discretionary payment of up to £150 for a second year.

Crawley Borough Council leader Peter Lamb

This will be funded by the Council Tax Support Grant from the county council and the remaining balance of the surplus Council Tax Hardship Fund held by the borough council.

West Sussex County Council will fund 89.06p in every £1 of discount – this is the combined county council and Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s proportion of the Council Tax bill. Crawley Borough Council will fund 10.94p in every £1 of discount.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We know that a lot of people are struggling right now and as a council we want to do everything we possibly can to support people through these difficult times.

“While money is short, I really hope that this targeted support will make a difference to those who need it most.”

To check if you’re eligible for Council Tax Reduction visit crawley.gov.uk/counciltaxTo sign up for electronic billing, visit my.crawley.gov.uk/service/electronic_billing_requestReceiving your bills via email is faster and saves on printing and postage costs. It also reduces the use of paper and envelopes.