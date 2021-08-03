The new van, complete with livery, will be seen out and about when the amenity team carries out many of its duties, including building and green-space maintenance, event support and graffiti removal.

Councillor David Chace, chair of the property and personnel committee, said: “Sadly, the council was a victim of vehicle theft which meant we had to look for a replacement for this essential resource.

“The amenity team uses it daily for a variety of duties not least to carry out maintenance on our green spaces and event support. It will join our small fleet of vehicles which include a tractor and an electric van.”