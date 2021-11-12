More than 300 young people, carers and volunteers celebrated at Exceptional People in Care awards

The EPIC Awards 2021 was a real success, with over 300 young people, carers, volunteers and West Sussex County Council staff attending to recognise the many achievements of West Sussex children in care and care leavers.

Held at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley on Sunday, 7 November, EPIC returned as an in-person event with a bang after being held virtually last year due to Covid-19.

WSCC Councillors and staff enjoying the 2021 EPIC Awards

This year’s ceremony was superhero-themed, reflecting the super-human accomplishments of all of the nominees, with Batwoman and Superman among the eye-catching costumes on show.

A total of 15 awards were handed out with prizes including for the Big Hearts and Big Strength winners, the Covid Award, Children we care for Young Person of the Year 2021, Care Leaver of the Year 2021, and Best Foster Carer 2021.

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “It was fabulous to see our EPIC Awards return in person this year and to meet so many of the children we care for and our care leavers and hear their inspirational success stories. Picking winners for each category was once again extremely difficult because everyone who was nominated deserves to be recognised. Well done to them all.

“I would like to thank our Children in Care Council for co-organising such a brilliant day and to all of the volunteers who supported the event, the presenters and the stall holders.”

Following the ceremony there were a host of activities including a bungee rope, photo both, silent disco and arts and crafts enjoyed by both children and adults alike.