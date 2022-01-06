The Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvements project will start on Monday (January 10).

The term 'public realm' is used to describe the public spaces between shops and buildings. It includes the pedestrianised shopping area, town centre roads, pavements, lighting, public seating, street furniture and trees.

Road layouts will be changed to; give pedestrians priority; install higher quality pavements and road surfaces; plant new trees; provide new seating and street furniture and make it easier for shoppers and visitors to find their way around the town centre on foot. Click here to read more

A multi-million pound project is set to begin in Littlehampton next week to make the town centre a 'more attractive place to visit, shop and enjoy for residents and visitors'. Photo: Arun District Council

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: "The improvements will make the town centre a more attractive place to visit, shop and enjoy for residents and visitors."

The scheme includes the High Street shopping precinct, Duke Street, St Martin's Lane, Clifton Road, Beach Road, and a section of East Street.

Businesses will continue to trade as usual while the work is completed.

Littlehampton's Friday Market will continue to operate throughout the project, but its location may change weekly.

From Monday this week (January 3), part of St Martins car park has been closed but alternative parking is available at Anchor Spring, Manor House, and Surrey Street.