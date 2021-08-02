Campaigners had long fought to save the lime tree outside The Arcade in Littlehampton town centre, which was at risk as part of planned major improvement works.

But at a meeting about the Littlehampton town centre improvement works last Monday (July 26), councillors voted to save the tree – and it was also revealed that the lime is suitable for a tree preservation order (TPO).

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner told the meeting: “I think this committee should endeavour to save that lime tree as that’s what we’ve heard from members of the public.

Tree in the high street, Littlehampton saved from being cut down. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

“The tree is the least of the problems, it’s a mature, fine, attractive tree and I’m delighted to hear the arboriculture officer has recommended that it is suitable for a TPO.”

Christine Wiltshire, of Clun Road, Wick, had previously expressed her dismay at plans to fell the tree.

After the meeting, she said: “I am delighted that the lime tree is no longer going to be cut down. Many people have expressed their shock and disbelief for the original proposal.

“I sincerely hope this means all four town centre trees are now safe.”

Chistine Wiltshire beside a lime tree in High Street, Littlehampton which has been saved from being cut down by the council. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Former mayor of Littlehampton Malcolm Belchamber, who joined councillors, residents and members of the Littlehampton Society to protest over the plan last month, was also pleased.

“I am delighted that there has been a change of mind and the lime tree is to stay,” he said. “It shows that people power works – also that many townspeople do care about their surroundings and the environment.

“I would like to send a big-thank you to all those who turned out on a wet and windy Saturday morning to support the cause.”

Susan Le-Marechal, of Parham Close, Littlehampton, who campaigned against the tree being cut down, was also happy about the news. She said: “Well, I understand that no trees will be removed now as part of the regeneration works, which is only right.

Malcolm Belchamber and members of the public in front of lime tree in Littlehampton, High Street, which has been saved from being cut down by council. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

“I’d like to think it was people power that persuaded the council to change its mind.”