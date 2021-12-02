Crawley’s city bid backed by West Sussex County Council

The competition marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and these rare awards will grant winning towns with ‘city status’ and ‘Lord Mayor or Provost status’ for the first time in 10 years.

Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “After wide-ranging consultations with Cabinet, the Chairman, all Crawley Members and the Leaders of the two main opposition groups, there was widespread support for the County Council to back Crawley’s bid to become a city.

Crawley's city bid

“The timing of this bid not only celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but also the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Crawley as a New Town. The town has developed and thrived during the entire reign of Her Majesty and the County Council sees nothing but enormous benefits from the town receiving city status.

“We will be on hand to provide further assistance to Crawley with their bid as required and wish them the best of luck with their entry.”

New Towns were a radical government initiative set up after the Second World War and were proposed to eradicate the ‘urban disease’ of inner cities by providing good-quality housing, solving overcrowding and addressing wider public wellbeing.

Following the passing of the New Towns Act of 1946, Crawley was the second area to be identified as a suitable New Town site in January 1947 and construction began in 1949.