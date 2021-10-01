Crawley town centre Christmas lights will have the wow factor this festive season

Crawley Borough Council has selected Gala Lights as the preferred bidder to provide bespoke lights. The contract is for three years and is being funded by Crawley Borough Council and the Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

Gala Lights was selected for its innovative and creative design which uses programmable ‘Twinkly’ colour-changing technology with 3D capabilities that enables changes to be made in each year of the contract. Christmas lights can also be re-used as year round features which provides excellent value for money and a boost for businesses.

Gala Lights was selected for its innovative and creative design

Gala Lights designs, manufactures and installs Christmas Lights for BIDs, towns and cities throughout the UK. It aims to be a carbon neutral company by 2025 and uses LED lights that deliver up to 70% energy saving compared to traditional bulbs.

Paul Compton, Project Manager, Gala Lights, commented: “Gala Lights is delighted to have the opportunity to light up Crawley this Christmas. Working closely with the council and Crawley Town Centre BID, our aim is to deliver a stunning light display, which we hope will be enjoyed by all visitors to Crawley this Christmas.”

Wendy Bell, BID Manager, Crawley Town Centre BID, said: “Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District is delighted to be involved with the festive lights this year. It has been a tough time for the town so we hope that the lights will bring magic and joy to the town. We are grateful to Gala Lights for listening to our vision and providing their expertise on what can be achieved, and to Crawley Borough Council for allowing us to be involved and for providing the correct framework for making this happen. We are looking forward to seeing the town transformed into a festive wonderland.”