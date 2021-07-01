Crawley resident demands Crawley Borough Council take action over 'dangerous' walkway - but council do not see it as 'causing a safety hazard'

Anthony Harsum, 65, from Sunnymead, contacted the Crawley Observer with photos of the walkway between his road and Pegler Way.

He claims the walkway is overgrown and dangerous, especially for older people on scooters. But Mr Harsum has been left frustrated by the council.

The walkway between Sunnymead and Pegler Way

He said: "All I have asked them to do is trim it back. I was going to attempt to do it myself but I a 65 and can only do so much.

"I sent the council a picture. Old people use this, they drive down their on their scooters. It’s not safe. I just get a little frustrated when none talks to me. They want you to vote them in but they don’t want to talk to you. They should be out on the street looking at this stuff."

Mr Harsum also sent a picture a path on Ifield Road near the Nutfield Centre where he said again it's overgrown and dangerous for people, especially parents walking with their children or with pushchairs.

A spo0kesman for Crawley Borough Council said: "The shrubbery on Ifield Avenue is on private property (Crawley Leisure Park) and is therefore theirs to maintain. Complaints regarding overgrown vegetation on most footpaths should be reported to WSCC Highways via https://love.westsussex.gov.uk/reports/home.

The path on Ifield Road near the Nutfield Centre where Mr Harsum said it's overgrown and dangerous for people, especially parents walking with their children or with pushchairs.