Crawley 'Daytime nightclub' receives council funding for Christmas

The club – for people who typically feel excluded from cultural activities due to location, low income, disability/illness, lack of companions or through just feeling the arts are ‘not for people like me’ – successfully applied for a community grant to continue its regular events at Broadfield Community Centre.

Each event is styled as a tongue-in-cheek ‘posh’ treat with a vintage high tea, three cabaret performances, waiters in black tie, vintage crockery and an in-house pianist. The community centre is transformed into a 5* luxury cabaret room, audiences into ‘posh’ guests and volunteers into silver service waiters and maître D.

Councillor Michael Jones with members of The Posh Club team

The club is now accepting bookings for its events taking place between 25 January and 29 March 2022.

Both of the council’s grant schemes are currently open for applications.

The council’s small grants scheme is open all of the time for not-for-profit groups to apply for up to £2,500 for projects and events. The application form and eligibility criteria are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants

Time is much shorter for not-for-profit organisations to apply to the strategic grants fund. These grants are for £5,000 or more and can be applied for until 4 January 2022, with funding from April 2022.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection, said: “I was delighted to be able to visit The Posh Club at Christmas and see how our funding is making a different to isolated older residents.

“Both of our funding streams can make a huge difference to voluntary and community groups so we want to hear from organisations working in Crawley now!”