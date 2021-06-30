Dare to Dream is an inspirational programme created by the LoveLocalJobs Foundation, a community interest company (CIC), which aims to support the self-awareness, resilience, employability skills and wellbeing of young people.

The programme aims to motivate young people and give them vital life skills to prepare them for their future careers. It’s currently giving 570 Year 9 students at The Gatwick School, Hazelwick, Holy Trinity, Oriel High and Thomas Bennett workplace experiences and the skills and confidence to fulfil their potential.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m delighted to be supporting this inspirational programme, especially in the current economic climate."

The programme lead is radio celebrity, Jack ‘the Lad’ Hayes, who is using his skills to engage with youth audiences and tell his own story.

“Upskilling residents so they can take advantage of the employment opportunities locally is a key aim of the council as we look to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.”

The council has previously taken part in other LoveLocalJobs initiatives, including Be The Change for several years, as part of its long-term commitment to development the skills and employment prospects of young people in Crawley.