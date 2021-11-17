Crawley Borough Council secures funding for a programme of targeted activities for young people
Crawley Borough Council has secured funding from the Home Office’s Violence Reduction programme, coordinated through the West Sussex Violence Reduction Partnership, to commission AudioActive to deliver a programme of targeted activities for young people aged 11-18 in Crawley.
The funding will be used by AudioActive to work with young people identified at risk of knife, gang and exploitation activity diverting them into positive activities using engagement with music and creativity.
The activities will include one-to one-mentoring, group work in schools and community settings, and street-based outreach.
Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, said: “This programme of activities organised by AudioActive will support young people to harness their talents, develop new skills, discuss issues important to them and divert them away from the risks of serious violence and criminal activity.
“It was a pleasure to visit the new AudioActive site at Crawley College on behalf of the council to see for myself the valuable work that they will be doing locally.”
To sign-up to AudioActive’s free music sessions for young people, head to AudioActive.org.uk/Get-Involved.
You can find out more about the work of AudioActive on its website: https://audioactive.org.uk