Crawley Borough Council proposes a balanced budget, without frontline cuts
Crawley Borough Council’s proposed 2022/23 budget is set to be debated by the Cabinet on Wednesday 2 February, with a recommendation made to Full Council on February 23.
Despite challenging financial conditions, the budget is balanced, protects frontline services, sees continuing investment in the town, delivers more council housing for local residents and provides a real-terms cut in Crawley Borough Council’s portion of your Council Tax.
Read More
Council Tax bills are made up of three elements – Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. West Sussex County Council is proposing a rise of £45.18 on a band D property (2.99 per cent), which will be debated at its Full Council meeting on 18 February.
The provisional precept for the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner will rise by £10 on a band D property (4.65 per cent).
Have you seen this picture gallery?16 photos from Crawley's past including Princess Diana visiting St Catherine's Hospice in 1988
If the proposed rises are approved, for every pound paid in Council Tax, West Sussex County Council will receive 77.8p, Sussex Police will receive 11.2p with Crawley Borough Council receiving just 10.9p.
The Cabinet will also debate capital investment, including:
- More than £4m in climate change initiatives including insulation works, renewables, and sustainable transport improvements
- £160,000 for tennis court refurbishment in Maidenbower, Southgate and West Green parks
- £333,000 for the extension of Little Trees Cemetery
- Improvements to eight unsupervised play areas in Broadfield, Bewbush, Ifield, Pound Hill and West Green, totalling £218,000
- An extra £150,000 to combat erosion at Tilgate Lake.
Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I am pleased to be able to present a budget which provides financial sustainability for the council, without needing to make any frontline cuts, while delivering both new investment in the town’s infrastructure and a real-terms cut in Council Tax.”
For more details on Council Tax bandings and ways to pay, visit crawley.gov.uk/counciltaxHAVE YOU SEEN THIS? More sexual offences were recorded in Crawley over the last year, despite drop in overall crime