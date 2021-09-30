Chichester ranked as one of the best in the country for public toilets accessibility

Chichester has been ranked fourth in the country for the accessibility of its public toilets, with more than 56 per cent classed as accessible.

That is according to Health and wellness testing company Check My Body Health, which has analysed the results of a survey carried out by the disabled review access site Euan’s Guide.

The survey found that more than three quarters of people have experienced a disappointing trip or had to change their plans at the last minute because of poor accessibility.

The Northgate car park toilet provides additional facilities to meet the needs of people who have a disability, and their carers

Check My Body Health examined the availability of public toilets per person in every UK city to work out which cities are the most toilet-friendly, as well as looking into the percentage which are deemed accessible.

“We are delighted to have been highlighted for our work in providing accessible public toilets in the district,” said Chichester district councillor Tony Dignum.

"Across the district we provide 18 different public toilets, which have been open throughout the pandemic, and are cleaned and maintained on a regular basis.

“We also have a changing places toilet in our Northgate car park which can be accessed by asking for a RADAR key."

Mr Dignum said the Northgate car park toilet provides additional facilities to meet the needs of people who have a disability, and their carers.

This includes a height adjustable bench and ceiling hoist to allow someone to be safely transferred from a wheelchair.

There is also a privacy screen and a height adjustable basin for 'extra comfort'.

Councillo Dignum added: "As a visitor destination, having accessible toilets is crucial, especially for those who have particular medical conditions, elderly people, parents with young children and those who are pregnant and we are pleased to have been recognised for our work.”