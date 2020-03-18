Coronavirus: Museum is latest Crawley attraction to close its doors

Tilgate Park Nature Centre and The Hawth theatre have been closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ by Crawley Borough Council.

A spokesman said: “In the interest of preventing the spread of Coronavirus and keeping our residents, visitors and animals safe, we have taken the decision to close Tilgate Park Nature Centre and The Hawth for the foreseeable future.

“We are keeping other facilities across the town under review and will make further announcements when necessary.

“Apologies for any disappointment caused, however public safety is our first priority.

“Anyone who has booked an animal experience at the Nature Centre and use of The Barn, will be contacted about your booking and refunded or rescheduled as appropriate.

“Anyone who has purchased tickets for an event at The Hawth should wait to be contacted.”

Trustees at Crawley Museum announced this morning that it has also closed.

A spokesman said the museum’s regular programme of talks would be suspended until further notice.