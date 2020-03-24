Coronavirus: Facilities closed at Horsham parks and countryside sites

A number of facilities at Horsham’s parks and countryside sites have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government has published guidance on social distancing, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict measures last night to curb the spread of the virus.

As a result Horsham District Council is closing a number of facilities and bringing in restrictions with immediate effect:

• Warnham Nature Reserve will close completely

• At Southwater Country Park all four car parks will be shut, as well as public toilets, cafe, dinosaur island play area and watersports

• Horsham Park - all play areas are closed as well as the skate park, two outdoor gym pods, the cafe and tennis courts (the car parks will remain open)

• Leechpool and Owlbeech woods - all car parks will be closed

• Highwood village - pump track will be closed

• Broadbridge Heath - skate park will close

• All play areas and open access ball courts will also be shut

• Changing rooms - Those at Horsham Park and Bennetts Field are closed and no further line marking of pitches will take place this season.

A council spokesman said: “Horsham district’s parks and countryside sites are vitally important at this time. However, social distancing, as set out by the Government, is absolutely crucial.”