Consultation on redesign of Bognor Regis’ Sunken Gardens postponed

A consultation on plans to redesign Bognor Regis’ Sunken Gardens have been postponed - a day before it was due to start.

Environmental consultancy LUC has been tasked to come up with a scheme for the open space as part of wider plans to regenerate the town.

The new park would include water play, a performance area to host events, a creative play area and a café, along with green lawns, vibrant planting and car parking.

Plans were due to be published tomorrow (Saturday June 8) and a number of exhibitions held around the town over the next fortnight.

But Arun District Council announced today on Twitter the consultation had been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.