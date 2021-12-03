Conservatives win Southwick by-election

Asked about succeeding Mr Simmons, Ms Williams said: “So many people who I have spoken to on the doorsteps commended Dave on his excellent service to the council and how he helped people and represented the ward of Hillside very effectively, so I’m absolutely aware of that obligation and I do so with great pride that we’ve been able to keep the seat Conservative and Hillside remains with two Conservative district councillors. I look forward to working with the people of Hillside and doing as much as I can to make their voice heard.”