Conservatives win Southwick by-election
The Conservatives have retained an Adur District Council seat in Southwick following a by-election yesterday (Thursday December 2).
The vacancy for the Hillside ward followed the death of David Simmons, who had represented the area since 2014.
Conservative Leila Williams was elected at this morning’s count after receiving 414 votes. Green Party candidate Russell Whiting finished second with 175 votes and Labour’s Rebecca Allinson third with 148 votes.
Asked about succeeding Mr Simmons, Ms Williams said: “So many people who I have spoken to on the doorsteps commended Dave on his excellent service to the council and how he helped people and represented the ward of Hillside very effectively, so I’m absolutely aware of that obligation and I do so with great pride that we’ve been able to keep the seat Conservative and Hillside remains with two Conservative district councillors. I look forward to working with the people of Hillside and doing as much as I can to make their voice heard.”