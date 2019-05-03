Conservatives lose overall majority on Arun District Council in historic local elections

The Conservatives have lost their long-standing control of Arun District Council, with the Liberal Democrats now the largest party.

All 54 seats were up for grabs, with the Tories previously holding 42 of them.

But early losses of leader Gill Brown, along with several cabinet members, saw their massive majority eaten away – and now they hold just 21 seats. , according to our calculations.

The Lib Dems, thanks to a final flourish, ended on 22 seats, with the Greens winning their first two, Labour on one and Independents on eight.

RESULTS:

RIVER – LIB DEM HOLD/ TWO LIB DEM GAINS: Tracey Baker (Lib) 912, George Blampied (Con) 414, Philip Booker (Con) 494, Ian Buckland (Lib) 962, Alan Butcher (Lab) 488, Bernadette Millam (Lab) 441, George O’Neill (Lab) 514, David Paige (Con) 365, Emily Seex (Lib) 821, Steven Trigg (UKIP) 362

PAGHAM – IND GAIN: Alistair Black (Lab) 147, Paul Davis (UKIP) 283, Dawn Hall (Con) 475, June Hamilton (Ind) 1257, David Huntley (Ind) 1438, Ash Patel (Con) 378, Helen Scutt (Lab) 103, Paul Wyatt (Green) 156

PEVENSEY – IND HOLD/LIB GAIN: Sandra Daniells (Ind) 403, Pat Dillon (Con) 266, Inna Erskine (Lib) 396, John Erskine (Lib) 319, Simon McDougall (Lab) 197, Linda Sheppard (Lab) 182

MARINE – IND HOLD/LIB HOLD: Nigel Alner (Lab) 173, Jim Brooks (Ind) 684, Alison Sharples (Lab) 212, Matt Stanley (Lib) 429, Kim-Marie Stone (Con) 253

BERSTED – LIB GAIN: Kenton Batley (Lib) 760, Susan Bence (Con) 427, Keir Greenway (Con) 474, Graham Levell (Con) 375, Martin Lury (Lib) 704, Ann Rapnik (UKIP) 433, Heather Robbins (Lab) 228, Jeremy Tomlinson (Lab) 208, Michelle White (Lab) 179, Gillian Yeates (Lib) 742

ORCHARD – LIB HOLD/LIB GAIN: Jan Cosgrove (Lab) 231, David Darling (Con) 238, Alan Foster (Lab) 139, Susan Livett (Green) 169, Francis Oppler (Lib) 501, Samantha Staniforth (Lib) 381, Phil Woodall (Ind) 306

RUSTINGTON EAST – CON HOLD/CON GAIN: David Chace (Lib) 466, Alison Cooper (Con) 975, Shaun Gunner (Con) 861, Jessica Halligan (Lib) 497, Christopher Walsh (Lab) 177

FERRING – CON HOLD: Roger Elkins (Con) 1070, Dorothy Macedo (Lab) 269, Adrian Midgley (Lib) 215, Peter Muncey (228), Colin Oliver-Redgate (Con) 1069

EAST PRESTON – CON HOLD: Ricky Bower (Con) 1524, Robert Burn (Lib) 634, Terry Chapman (Con) 1528, Anthony Dines (Lab) 493, Paul Kelly (Con) 1443, Malcolm Taylor-Walsh (Lib) 640

BARNHAM – TWO CON HOLDS, GREEN GAIN: Michael Chapman (Lib) 654, John Charles (Con) 753, Christopher Hughes (Con) 932, Adrian Thorpe (Lib) 498, Isabel Thurston (Green) 822, Kristian Vill (400), Laurence Wiltshire (Con) 659

COURTWICK WITH TODDINGTON – TWO CON HOLDS, LAB HOLD: Kevin Blake (388), June Caffyn (Con) 645, Jill Long (Con) 547, Maralyn May (Lab) 543, Mike Northeast (Lab) 631, Vicky Rhodes (Con) 586, Freddie Tandy (Lab) 543

ANGMERING & FINDON – CON HOLD: Alison Baker (Lab) 539, Paul Bicknell (Con) 1405, Mike Clayden (Con) 1168, Andy Cooper (Con) 1177, Jean Dunning (UKIP) 450, John Richards (Lib) 760, George Schlich (Lib) 680

MIDDLETON-ON-SEA – CON HOLD/IND GAIN: David Box (129), Shirley Haywood (Ind) 637, Graham Jones (Ind) 522, Richard Missenden (Lab) 80, Jacqui Pendleton (Con) 643, Lawrence Walder (Lib) 112, Sam Walker (Lab) 80, Paul Wotherspoon (Con) 582

ARUNDEL & WALBERTON – TWO CON HOLDS/GREEN GAIN: Faye Catterson (Green) 884, Gilbert Cockburn (Lib) 642, Paul Dendle (Con) 1088, Paul Graydon (Lib) 546, Grant Roberts (Con) 923, Elizabeth Wallace (UKIP) 388, Michael Ward (Lab) 423, Robert Wheal (Con) 852

RUSTINGTON WEST – LIB DEM GAIN: Jamie Bennett (Lib) 1226, Philippa Bower (Con) 942, Pauline Gregory (Lib) 1281, Stephen Horne (Con) 885, Nigel Stapley (Lab) 258, William Tilbrook (Lib) 1128, Lucy Toynbee (Lab) 269, Mark Turner (Con) 876

FELPHAM WEST – CON HOLD: Jeffrey Daws (Lab) 151, Richard Gotheridge (Lib) 361, Gillian Madeley (Con) 747, Bernard May (Lab) 142, Elaine Stainton (Con) 693, Robert Waterhouse (Lib 343)

ALDWICK WEST – LIB DEM HOLD/LIB DEM GAIN: Lynne Armstrong Lilley (Lab) 121, Carol Birch (Green) 274, David Gerrie (Con) 529, Ian Manion (Lab) 156, Claire Needs (Lib) 595, Martin Smith (Lib) 722, Caroline Spencer (Con) 552, Matilda Watson (UKIP) 382

FELHAM EAST – CON HOLD: David Edwards (Con) 698, Paul English (Con) 725, Wayne Smith (Lib) 480

HOTHAM – LIB DEM HOLD/IND GAIN – John Barrett (Lib) 334, Jeanette Chapman (Lib) 340, Joan English (207), Steve Goodheart (Ind) 415, David Meagher (Lab) 154, Roger Nash (Lab) 137, Chloe Newby (UKIP) 193, Stephen Reynolds (Con) 201

BROOKFIELD – LIB DEM GAIN: Christopher Blanchard-Cooper (Lib) 1376, Billy Blanchard-Cooper (Lib) 1401, Neil Campbell (Lab) 236, Alan Gammon (Con) 709, Mick Warren (Con) 707, Christine Wiltshire (Lab) 240

YAPTON – LIB DEM GAIN: Derek Amber (Con) 371, Stephen Haymes (Con) 382, Joshua Jones (Lib) 550, Douglas Maw (Green) 254, Patricia Wales (UKIP) 277, Amanda Worne (Lib) 800

ALDWICK EAST – IND GAIN: Tony Dixon (Independent) 1,089, Hugh Coster (Independent) 1,086, Trevor Bence (Con) 789, Gill Brown (Con) 742.

BEACH – LIB DEM HOLD: David Britton (Con) 337, David Gaskin (Con) 336, Robert Gowland (Lab) 136, Stephen McConnell (Lab) 135, Dan Purchese (Lib) 833, James Walsh (945)