Compulsory purchase plans for Tangmere development land to go ahead

Compulsory purchase powers will be used by Chichester District Council to buy parcels of land at Tangmere needed for more than 1,000 new homes.

The action was agreed after members were told that ten years of talks with landowners had brought ‘no material progress’ despite assurances that the development would be delivered.

A report to a meeting of the full council said: “The council is aware that landowners have not been able to agree mutually acceptable commercial terms, which has proved a major barrier to development coming forward.”

Compulsory purchase orders allow certain bodies, such as councils, to force the sale of land at market value for development when it is in the public interest.

All such orders are subject to approval by the relevant government minister and can include compensation.

The 78 hectare site in question lies west of the village and is known as the Tangmere Strategic Development Location.

It was earmarked for 1,000 homes in the current Local Plan – raised to 1,300 in the emerging Local Plan – and was described as being ‘crucial’ to meeting the authority’s housing needs.

While members supported the use of compulsory purchase powers – with some saying such action should have been taken sooner – there were concerns that the landowners would launch a challenge.

The legal team assured them they ‘shouldn’t be nervous of challenge’ as this was all part of the process.

A planning application for 1,300 homes is expected to be submitted in April by Countryside Properties, the council’s development partner.