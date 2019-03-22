Church given extended hours of use for new Chichester site

A church that won permission to use the former Laura Ashley site as its new venue has been allowed to extend its hours of use.

Revelation Church in Chichester is planning to use the vacant shop site for worship and community uses, including the Chichester Foodbank and a Friday evening youth group.

But conditions on the original permission limited the church’s hours of use to 9am to 10pm, Monday to Thursday and 9am to 9pm Friday to Sunday, aside from special days in the church calendar such as Christmas and Pentecost.

The church argued those hours were ‘unduly restrictive’ and precluded ‘essential’ activities such as cleaning and maintenence work and also the Friday evening youth group, which would end at 10pm and require time to clear up afterwards.

Such activities are needed to ‘enable the church to fulfill its mission of engaging appropriately and usefully with the local and wider community’, it added.

Planning officers agreed the request was ‘reasonable’ and granted operational hours from 6am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and from 6am to 11pm Friday to Sunday.