Chichester stop for Green New Deal tour

An event in Chichester will hear more about what the Greens’ New Deal would mean for the area, region and country.

Alex Phillips, Green MEP and mayor of Brighton, is touring the South East in an electric bus and will be meeting Chichester green enterprises next week to learn about existing and new initiatives in the area

There will also be a public event jointly hosted by the Green Party, Chichester Extinction Rebellion and Eco Chi at The Assembly Room in North Street on Monday October 28 starting at 6pm.

Ms Phillips will participate in a panel, chaired by Heather Barrie, a Green councillor for Chichester South, which will include sustainable business owners and campaigners.

Chichester University music students are supporting the event with performances later in the evening and there will be an open mic session with talks from Extinction Rebellion and other environmental campaign groups.

Philip Maber, the event’s organiser, said: “It is essential that we transform and re-energize our local economies so I am really excited that Alex Phillips will bring together local trailblazers from both business and campaign groups who are joining together in common cause to make Chichester and West Sussex’s transition a reality.”

According to the Greens their New Deal is a practical but transformative plan for decarbonising the economy in ways that work for the majority of people, reducing inequality by creating new jobs and businesses and empowering communities.

Due to the limited capacity of the venue it is a strictly ticketed event.

To reserve a free ticked visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/can-the-green-new-deal-help-avert-climate-catastrophe-with-alexandra-phillips-mep-tickets-77257458137