Chichester’s local plan to be discussed again later this year

The responses to Chichester’s local plan review are set to be discussed by councillors in November.

Chichester District Council is currently updating its plan and published a preferred approach document for public consultation between December 2018 and February 2019.

Resident Mike Dicker called it the ‘worst consultation paper I have ever read’ at a meeting last Tuesday (July 23) and asked a number of questions about the next steps.

Susan Taylor, cabinet member for planning, said more than 3,200 comments from 729 respondents had been received and the issues raised would be discussed by councillors in November.

After that they would have a clear idea about when the revised plan will be published for further consultation.

She described how the evidence base supporting the local plan is ‘continuing to be updated’.

The council’s local plan was adopted in 2015 and the planning inspector mandated a review within five years.

The current timetable would have seen the revised plan submitted to the Secretary of State for examination in October with adoption planned for July 2020.

However due to the delays this year these milestones could be missed.