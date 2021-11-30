Chichester robotic pizza machine granted retrospective planning permission
Retrospective plans for a one year installation of a robotic pizza vending machine unit has been granted by Chichester District Council.
Pizza Rebellion launched its second robotic vending machine in Chichester opposite Chichester Railway Station in September with its ,and the UK’s, first robotic machine launching outside the Richmond Arms in West Ashling in March.
The Pizza Rebellion machine holds 70 fresh handmade pizzas of different flavours, ready to be cooked in just over three minutes.
Pizzas are stored in a monitored refrigerated cold room. They are cooked in a patented oven using an electric pulsed jet heat method, delivered back in a pizza box to the customer.
There is also the option of selling uncooked product to be cooked at home.
Pizzas are ordered via interactive screen or reserved via an app using a unique code for contactless collection.
Pizza Rebellion offers five choices of flavours, including: Pulverised Pepperoni, Pig n’ Pineapple and Rib & Pickle.
Owner Will Jack said, at the time of the launch outside the station: “We were always looking for a firm location where the demographic is right.
“It’s near a train station and the college and it will serve the late-night out of hours sort of customers.
“It’s for people commuting late and coming from pubs and clubs. That’s the sort of market we’re looking at.
“It’s an area with a lot of movement and traffic. It fits in well. It doesn’t impact the environment around it.”
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s Planning website and use the reference 21/02799/FUL
