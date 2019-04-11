Chichester NatWest to remove one of its outdoor cash machines

NatWest is set to remove one of its two cash machines outside its Chichester city centre branch.

SpaceInvader Design, on behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland, has applied for listed building consent for the works to the Grade II listed property in East Street.

According to the application there is no longer a requirement nor is it viable to retain two external ATMs.

Since the left hand machine is the least utilised of the two it will be the one removed.

Coursed stonework will be reinstated after the ATM has been taken out to match the existing building.

According to the application: “The removal of the ATM and reinstatement of the ashlar stonework would return this area of the building back to its original appearance, allowing a renewed appreciation of the original appearance of the building. In this regard, the proposals will therefore enhance the building’s evidential and historical values and significance.

“The existing coursed stonework would be carefully and accurately reinstated by a qualified stonemason, with experience of works of this nature in relation to designated heritage assets.”

It concluded: “The proposed alterations have been sensitively designed to minimise the visual impacts of the development. The proposals are not considered to alter the overall integrity of the building, and would positively enhance the appearance of the listed building and surrounding conservation area as the building is retained in active and viable use.”

To view the application visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/00921/LBC.