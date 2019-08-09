Chichester gym given permission to open earlier and close later

A Chichester gym has been given permission to open earlier in the morning and close later in the evening.

Crossfit Chichester is based at the Summersdale Retail Park off Lavant Road.

When Chichester District Council granted a change of use application for the unit the permitted opening hours were 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am-1pm on Saturdays.

A fresh application to vary a condition to increase the permitted opening hours was approved by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 7).

The gym can now open 6am-10pm on weekdays and 8am-4pm at the weekend.

Officers described how the business was seeking to operate for the same amount of time as similar gyms in the district and allow customers to use the facilities before work and later in the evening.

Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) pointed out that the gym had already been operating outside the remit of its planning conditions since it opened in June 2018 and from the councils records no formal noise complaints had been made.

Several councillors mentioned the possibility of noise disturbance if windows and doors are left open during classes.

Officers have recommended a condition requiring the roller shutter door and windows to be shut during activities and another condition to secure details of a ventilation system.

The application was approved by nine votes to one.