Chichester District Council election results: live updates

Chichester District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 36 seats are up for election, down from the current 48 number of councillors after a boundary review.

The authority is currently controlled by the Conservatives, who hold 37 seats, with five Liberal Democrats, five independents, and one vacancy.

The count is being held at the Westgate Leisure Centre, with results due this afternoon.

Here are the candidates standing for election.

And here is a summary of councillors who have not stood for re-election.

Nationally the Tories have lost hundreds of seats across England, with the Lib Dems and Greens the main beneficiaries.

In Chichester the Lib Dems will be hoping to increase their share of the votes, with Labour and the Green parties hoping to breakthrough and have councillors elected on to the council.