Chichester District Council cancels first meeting due to coronavirus outbreak

Chichester District Council has become the second authority in West Sussex to cancel a public meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arun District Council has already called off a full council meeting due to be held on Wednesday.

Today CDC announced that a planned overview and scrutiny committee meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday March 17) would not go ahead.

Members were due to receive a verbal update on the council’s work to support the economy and high street, as well as discuss the asset management plan and a report on community safety.