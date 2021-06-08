Chichester could lose Selsey and Tangmere in Parliamentary boundary review

Selsey

The city and most of the district is represented by Gillian Keegan in Parliament, while Nick Gibb is MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Andrew Griffith’s Arundel and South Downs constituency currently covers Petworth.

But today the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals for the public to have their say.

A renamed Bognor Regis constituency would include Selsey, Sidlesham, Hunston, Runcton, North Mundham, Shopwhyke, Oving and Tangmere.

In turn Chichester would gain Petworth, Kirdford and Wisborough Green.

Several villages such as Graffham, East Lavington, Fittleworth, Duncton and Bury would become part of the Arundel and Littlehampton seat.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.