Changes to opening times at Littlehampton’s library is set to come into force next month.

West Sussex County Council agreed to reduce late opening times at its four largest libraries last year.

The changes are due to start on Monday April 6, alongside alterations at five other libraries.

One is these is Littlehampton Library in Maltravers Road, which is currently topen from 10am-7pm on Mondays, 10am-6pm Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10am-5pm on Fridays.

One standard opening time from 10am-6pm will be introduced throughout the week.

This means that the library will close earlier on Mondays but stay open for longer on Fridays.

Saturday opening times will remain the same.

Library users can check their local library’s opening times by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries

The times will also be detailed on posters in each library and displayed clearly at library entrances.

A number of library services can also be accessed online at all hours, including:

• managing library accounts

• searching for and reserving books

• downloading eBooks, eNewspapers and eMagazines

Online services can be found by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/elibrary