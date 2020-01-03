Changes planned to historic Horsham building

Plans to remove 20th century changes made to Horsham’s 17th century council building are set to be approved by the district council’s planning committee.

The application for Grade II* listed Park House, in North Street, was submitted by the council itself and will be considered at a meeting on Tuesday January 7.

Park House, Horsham Park SUS-140625-092454001

The planned work includes the removal of a modern fireplace in the entrance hall, to be replaced with panelling; the refitting of the toilets and kitchen; and the installation of a suspended ceiling in the building’s 20th century extension.

New timber flooring would also be installed, along with new lighting in the entrance halls, staircase and landings.

Park House is used as a Register Office and offices and, in an effort to make it easier for people with mobility issues to get into the building, the modern draft lobby at the entrance would be removed and the main door automated.

A design statement from chartered surveyors Weston Allison Wright said: “The existing site and buildings are not fully accessible and one of the principal design requirements of the project is that the site and buildings will be made as accessible as possible whilst maintaining the importance of the historic asset.”

Looking at the history of the building, the design statement said Park House was likely built on the site of an early farmhouse with the style and details of the east façade suggesting the mansion was started in the 1670s.

There are records of a property called Cockmans or Cockmannyscroft on the site, which was owned by John Michell, of Stammerham, who died in 1522.

It has been used for council business since 1929.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk/public-access and search for DC/19/2112.