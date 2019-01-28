CCTV in Chichester to be upgraded along with reinstatement of Avenue De Chartres cameras

CCTV cameras across Chichester are set to replaced along with the reinstatement of two cameras monitoring Avenue De Chartres.

Cameras were first introduced in the city centre in 1996 and some of that original equipment is still being used.

These are now outdated and do not provide the surveillance quality needed to protect a busy city centre.

Two cameras in Avenue De Chartres were removed in 2012 as part of a review of CCTV in 2012, but since then the area around the multi-storey car park has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Next week Chichester District Council cabinet members will be asked to approve the release of £165,000 to replace the 11 outdated cameras and reinstate two more.

According to officers it is hoped the project will help promote Chichester as a safe place to visit and encourage more visitors to the area.

Meanwhile the two new cameras may result in a reduction of anti-social behaviour an criminal behaviour around the multi-storey car park.

The camera locations are:

• North Street x2

• West Street x2

• South Street x2

• Little London

• Market Avenue South

• Market Road

• Baffins Lane

• Avenue De Chartres West

• Avenue De Chartres- multi-storey

• Westgate Roundabout.