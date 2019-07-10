Bunds to protect Bolney house from A23 traffic noise refused

An application to use 45,000 tons of inert waste to protect a house in Bolney with noise reducing bunds has been turned down by West Sussex County Council.

In 2016, Mid Sussex District Council gave permission for the demolition and rebuilding of a home at Dan Tree Farm, on the east of the A23.

The new home has yet to be built but the applicant now wants to spend 15 months building 6.6m high bunds on the south and west of the 1.1 hectare site to cut out the noise from the road.

Simon Bareham, of Lewis & Co Planning, told members of the planning committee that an acoustic assessment had confirmed noise levels in the new house and its gardens would be too high.

He added: “While it may be possible to mitigate some of the noise by way of double glazing and mechanical ventilation, this would obviously not be possible with regard to the garden area.”

Mr Bareham added that the bunds didn’t have to be made out of inert waste – such as building rubble – but it made more sense to do that than to use virgin soil.

His words did nothing to sway the committee, who agreed with planning officers that the application should be refused.

Joy Dennis (Con, Hustperpoint & Bolney) pointed out that there were equestrian properties across the road from Dan Tree Farm which did not have bunds.

She agreed with officers that the size and shape of the bunds would not fit in with the character of the area and added: “If we pass this are we actually saying that anyone who lives near a busy road or a motorway, are they all going to have bunds?”

Simon Oakley (Con, Chichester East) said the need for the bunds was undermined by the fact the district council had approved the new home without them.

The application was refused 9-0 with one abstention.