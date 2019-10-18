Brexit Party names new Chichester election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected a new candidate to fight the next general election in Chichester.

Back in August former Tory Arun district councillor Trevor Bence was announced as the fledgling political party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

However the party has now announced a new candidate to run against incumbent Tory MP Gillian Keegan.

Teresa DeSantis, who lives in Selsey and is a former executive in recruitment and music consultancy, will stand for the Chichester seat at the next general election.

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the Brexit Party to represent the people of Chichester. I am confident that the people of Chichester will support the Brexit Party to change the two-party system which is broken and needs reform.”

She highlighted the Brexit Party’s strong showing in Chichester at May’s European Parliament elections and suggested voters would ‘feel more empowered than ever to support the Brexit Party in our efforts to restore democracy to a new Parliament that can be trusted once again to carry out the will of the people’.

Mrs DeSantis also raised the recent case of a super trawler spotted off the South Coast as another reason why the country needs to take back its fishing rights.

She and her husband Matthew relocated to Selsey five years ago by purchasing and renovating the late Sir Patrick Moore’s house.

After working at executive level in recruitment, she managed the solo career of Jon Anderson and was executive producer on a number of solo albums including the 50th anniversary charity single for the Red Cross.

She also organised fundraising projects for Bosnia and Rwanda as well as coordinating a concert in Ukraine to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster on behalf of the children affected.

Mrs DeSantis also supports animal welfare and conservation charities and has re-homed hedgehogs for a number of years. She owns briard dogs and has been successfully showing the breed at Crufts and abroad for the last 15 years.