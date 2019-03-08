Boost for projects to encourage cycling and walking in Chichester area

Projects to encourage more walking and cycling in and around Chichester have been given a boost this week.

Chichester District Council cabinet members authorised £70,000 towards three schemes, which will be funded from the West Sussex business rates pool.

All three aim to encourage people out of their cars to help improve air quality in the area.

These are:

• Developing a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan

• Carrying out a feasibility study to look into converting the pavement to the north of Oaklands Way into a combined walking and cycling path.

This will be carried out in partnership with West Sussex County Council as part of their work for the strategic transport investment programme for Chichester

• An ecological study for the Selsey Community Forum as part of work to develop a cycleway from Selsey to Chichester.

John Connor, cabinet member for environment at Chichester District Council, said: “We hope that these projects will make a real difference to air quality in the district by creating a safe space for cycling,” explains Councillor “By putting in place more infrastructure we hope this will encourage people to leave their car at home more often and help reduce car emissions as a result.