Bognor seafront toilets saga ‘dragging on for too long’

The saga of the closed toilets in Bognor Regis has been ‘dragging on for too long’, according to councillors.

They were opened to the public in mid October 2018 but Arun District Council said in January that a number of unacceptable defects and issues with the quality of construction had been discovered.

Ever since they have been fenced off, with temporary toilets provided next door for the summer period.

Jim Brooks (Ind, Marine) welcomed the refurbishment of the nearby toilets next to the Regis Centre, but felt this was too far for some.

He said: “We desperately need toilets there all year round. Either get them away or get them replaced. This is dragging on for too long.”

He added: “They desperately needs to be toilets on that site given the number of people who come out of Butlin’s.”

The comments were made at an Arun District Council Bognor Regis regeneration subcommittee meeting on Monday (October 28).

Paul English (Con, Felpham East) asked when they would receive a comprehensive update and report on the outcomes the council was hoping to achieve.

Officers said the issue was currently a legal matter meaning little public information could be provided at this stage.

Cllr English observed: “It’s gone on for quite some time.”