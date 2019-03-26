Bognor Regis group formed to tackle rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour

A new Bognor Regis group has formed to tackle a recent increase in anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping in the town.

The multi-agency action group includes representatives from the BID, Sussex Police, Arun District Council and Bognor Regis Town Council and met last Monday (March 18).

It was stressed that homelessness is not a criminal offence and a sensitive issue to deal with, according to a report discussed by the town council’s community engagement and environment yesterday (Monday March 25).

The report describes how much of the content from the initial meeting needs to remain confidential at this stage due to the sensitivity of the subject.

However as the work progresses a more detailed update will be forthcoming, with another meeting arranged by the Arun Community Safety Team in early April to bring together charitable and voluntary organisations.

The report describes a need to raise awareness that it is not legally possible to just remove and dispose of bedding and belongings as procedures and processes have to be followed.

Police reiterated the importance of reporting all anti-social behaviour via the 101 telephone number or online.

The town council meeting heard that incidents of rough sleeping could be reported via Street Link so that professionals could go out and talk to them and start the process of offering them support.