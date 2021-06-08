Bognor Regis could have its own Parliamentary constituency

Bognor Regis

Currently Nick Gibb represents Bognor Regis and Littlehampton in Parliament.

But today the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals today for the public to have their say.

A renamed Bognor Regis constituency would include Selsey, Barnham, Eastergate, Westergate, Oving, Tangmere, Ford and Yapton.

A separate Arundel and Littlehampton seat would stretch to Fontwell in the west and Graffham in the north.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.