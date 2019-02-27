Bognor Regis bidding for millions to improve town centre

Bognor Regis will bid for millions of pounds to improve its town centre from a new Government fund.

A £675million Future High Streets Fund has been set up to support the renewal and reshaping of high streets and town centres so they are fit for the future.

Areas can bid for a share of this funding for either investment in physical infrastructure or land assembly.

Arun District Council is preparing a bid for Bognor Regis and has asked consultants Urban Delivery to prepare a bid document for the council to submit.

A verbal update on the likely bid contents is due to be provided at an Arun cabinet meeting on Monday (March 4).

Expressions of interest have to be made by March 22, setting out challenges and the strategic approach to regenerating town centres.

The Government will then announce which areas have made it through to the shortlist,

The shortlisted places will then receive some revenue funding to support the development of their high street strategies which will include specific project plans and business cases for each of these.

An element of co-funding is expected for successful schemes.

Funding will not be provided for surface-level projects that only make a difference to appearance rather than use.

Investment in physical infrastructure could include upgrading public and other transport access, improving flow and circulation within a town centre or providing measures to relieve congestion.

Meanwhile land assembly schemes would include supporting the ‘densification’ of residential and workspace around high streets in place of under-used retail units.