Betting shop plan for former Lancing Post Office

The application from Ladbrokes, which was submitted this week, seeks permission to change the use of the shop in North Road, Lancing.

A statement submitted to the council said Ladbrokes intended to close its betting offices in South Street and further along North Road, merging them at the Post Office site.

The opening hours would remain the same, closing at 10pm.

Former Lancing Post Office

The premises have been empty since the Post Office moved out in 2017.